A GIRL was saved after she was run over by a car in Zhangzhou in the Chinese province of Fujian recently.

Passers-by rushed to her aid after she was pinned down by the car. They lifted the car to pull her to safety.

The two-year-old girl escaped with a few scrapes and bruises after a group of passers-by rushed over to lift the vehicle off of her body.

Footage of the Feb 18 incident from a surveillance camera was shared online and it went viral.

Watch the video here:

http://n.miaopai.com/media/0VPMIff5sQQwngybz64Hb9kqSdfgcKEY