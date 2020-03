INDIA is relatively new to the lockdown scene, as its Prime Minister Narendra Modi only started the measure on March 23.

Since then, however, there have been numerous complaints concerning human rights abuses by police who are trying to enforce the lockdown.

There have been complaints about citizens getting beaten by the police for being out in public, but even those in houses of worship aren’t spared.

A video that is going viral in India, shows policemen shouting at temple devotees to exit the building.

As the priest along with the worshippers come out of the premises, a policeman with a baton starts hitting them at their buttocks, even the priest wasn’t spared.