(Video) Politicians come and go, but nation belongs to the rakyat: Saddiq

PETALING JAYA: Amid the current political turmoil, Muar Member of Parliament, Syed Saddiq (pix) has broken his silence and took to Facebook with a video message. In the video, he reiterates that he will not work or form a government with politicians he considers corrupt.

The Muar representative goes on to acknowledge that the current political turmoil has made the nation nervous and worried, further pointing out that ‘politicians come and go, but the nation belongs to the people’.

He further suggests that for him this is no longer a matter of partisan politics, but identity and principles. He said, “My stance will make many politicians uncomfortable.”