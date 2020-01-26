(Video) Road bullies attack bus operator and police officers

PETALING JAYA: A video of an assault that occurred in Johor went viral recently, showing two men attacking a bus driver.

According to Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarudin Md Din, the incident occurred at around 1.45pm at Jalan Gelang Patah-Pendas, when a bus and a four-wheel-drive vehicle were involved in a fender-bender.

The bus driver proceeded to exit his vehicle to examine the damage, when two people alighted from the four-wheel-drive and attacked him. The bus driver then attempted to run back into the bus, and the two suspects chased him and continued the attack.

Police who arrived at the scene told both sides to file a report at the nearest police station.



However, even in the presence of police officers at the Iskandar Puteri District Police Station, the suspects continued to behave aggressively, forcing the officers to appprehend the men.

Two of the men attacked the police officers who tried to apprehend them, before the situation was brought under control.

The suspects have been remanded.