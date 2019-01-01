(Video) ‘Smart dress’ reveals 3 women touched 157 times without consent in 4 hours

AN experiment where three women wore “smart dresses” has revealed that they were touched 157 times without their consent.
Swiss beverage company Schweppes recently teamed up with advertising agency Ogilvy Brasil to work on their new campaign called “Dress For Respect” to shed light on the sexual harassment of women in Brazil.
“Dress for Respect” is a smart dress, designed with powerful sensors that are triggered when the wearer is touched.
During the experiment, three women wore the “smart dress” to a nightclub in Sao Paulo. A signal from the dress was sent through WiFi to the researchers each time the women are groped.