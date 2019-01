FRENCH climber Alain Robert, also known as the ‘French Spiderman’, climbed Manila’s 47-storey GT Towers today.

The 56-year-old was given his nickname after climbing the Sears Tower - now the Willis Tower - in Chicago in 1999.

A hobby that started when he was 11 years old has taken Robert to more than 150 skyscrapers around the world, including the Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

After his descent, he was promptly arrested by authorities and driven away in a police vehicle.

Watch the video here:

https://youtu.be/ckDEKguWNdQ