KARI Kolstoe, 60 (pix), a retired teacher and cancer patient from Grand Forks, North Dakota is worried about returning home in time for her next round of chemotherapy.

She was on a voyage aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship which will be brought to an unspecified non-commercial port where all 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew will undergo another round of tests.

“I’m on quite a bit of pain killers to manage this. It hasn’t been a really comfortable trip,“ Kolstoe said.

Kolstoe was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer, which farms carcinoid tumors throughout a victim’s body.

The cancer metastasised and spread to other parts of her body.

“It has spread to my spine, my clavicle, my ovaries. I had my ovaries removed on Jan 15. And then the spinal fractures were diagnosed two and a half weeks ago, before we got on this cruise,” added Kolstoe.

“I’m on quite a bit of pain killers to manage this. It hasn’t been a really comfortable trip, but it’s been enjoyable because my husband and I have got to spend a lot of time together that didn’t revolve around cancer treatment. So that’s been the good news.

“If I understand it correctly, and I don’t know that I do, when we get moved to this facility, we will all be tested. And those that don’t test positive may be able to leave. No, I don’t know if you’re gonna be able to leave right away or in two weeks. I mean, that seems a little unclear and I don’t even know who knows yet. But that sounds roughly from what I can piece together from texts I’ve been getting from friends and the TV.”

Twenty-one people tested positive for coronavirus aboard the ship on March 6.

Grand Princess was denied entry to San Francisco Bay after a number of passengers and crew developed flu-like symptoms on the vessel, which had been linked to infections from an earlier voyage.

Princess Cruises, a unit of the world’s leading cruise operator, Carnival Corp , said in a statement that the ship’s doctor was “in the process of informing the guests and crew of their individual results. All guests and affected crew will remain isolated in their rooms”.

“Guests will continue to be provided complimentary internet and telephone to stay in contact with their families and loved ones, and the ship’s company is working to keep all guests comfortable,“ it said.

The Grand Princess predicament was reminiscent of the Diamond Princess cruise liner, also owned by Carnival, that was quarantined off Japan in February and was for a time the largest concentration of coronavirus cases outside China.

Experts have criticized Japanese bureaucrats’ handling of the onboard quarantine, as ultimately about 700 people were infected and six have died. — Reuters