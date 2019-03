A VIDEO recorded by an eyewitness showed furniture rolling around from side to side, and parts of a ceiling falling down during a storm which hit a luxury cruise ship off Norway’s west coast.

Rescue helicopters evacuated dozens of people from the ship, which also suffered engine failure on Saturday (March 23), police and rescue workers said.

The maritime rescue service said the Viking Sky, with about 1,300 passengers and crew on board, had sent out a mayday signal as it had been drifting towards land.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nJ07anK15c