THE teenager who smashed an egg on the face of Queensland senator Fraser Anning said he was “tackled by 30 bogans” as Victoria Police are investigating the actions of the senator and his supporters as well as those of the teenager.

A bogan is slang for an uncouth or unsophisticated person regarded as being of low social status.

The teenager smashed an egg on Anning on Saturday (March 16), a day after his controversial comments about the New Zealand mosque shootings.

The senator, who has a history of racist comments, was egged at a news conference and proceeded to physically lash out at the person who egged him.

On Friday (March 15), Senator Anning released a statement saying that the “real cause of bloodshed” in New Zealand was the “immigration programme which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand”, and that it highlighted the “growing fear within our community ... of the increasing Muslim presence”.

His comments sparked outrage across the country, and an online petition calling for his removal from parliament gained over 265 000 signatures within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, netizens are showing support for the teenager.

Watch the video here (mind the expletives):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrqJJxZLZV8