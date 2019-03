MALAYSIAN Tamil singer Santesh Kumar has scored a first when his debut Malay song video garnered over 27 million views on YouTube. The feat earned him entry into the Malaysia Book of Records.

The hit song “Amalina” broke new ground for Satesh, who debuted in the local industry in 2011. He has only been singing Tamil songs until he recorded “Amalina” in 2017.

The hit video was uploaded on Aug 27. It eclipsed his Tamil version which has almost seven million views on YouTube.

“I’m happy to be one of the non-Malay artistes who has been getting good response from the Malay music fans,” Satesh was quoted as saying.

“Besides the strength of the song, it would not have been a success if not for the hard work and commitment given by everyone at the music label including its marketing team.”

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmpnRIHv8hQ