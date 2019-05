A CRANE operator saved 14 people from a burning building in Liaoning city of Fushun recently.

Lan Junze, 19, was working at a construction site in when he heard about the fire.

A nearby seven-story residential building was going up in smoke.

He drove his crane to the scene of the fire and used it to evacuate the building’s residents from the top floors.

A video footage of Lan using the crane to save 14 people in 30 minutes had gone viral.