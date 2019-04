A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy who went missing in 2011 may have been found.

Police say Timmothy Pitzen who was last seen in public nearly a decade ago, checking out of a Wisconsin waterpark with his mother Amy.

She had pulled her 6-year-old son out of his Illinois school and taken him on a road trip visiting a zoo and the park.

Days later, she committed suicide in a motel room. And left a note saying her son was somewhere safe with people who love him.

She wrote, “you will never find him.”

Now, eight years later, police are hopeful they have located the boy.

Authorites are investigating whether a teen found wandering in Kentucky on Wednesday is Pitzen.

“He looked like he had been beat up, yes. Punched in the face a couple of times. You could see the fear on him and how nervous he was and he kept pacing and he just looked odd,” said a witness.

The boy reportedly told police he was Timmothy Pitzen and that he had been held captive by two men for seven years and had escaped, running across a bridge from Ohio into Kentucky. — Reuters