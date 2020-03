THE Daily Show’s popularity skyrocketed when Jon Stewart took over, and millennials relied on him to get credible, unbiased news with a generous dash of humour. With Trevor Noah taking over, millennials are still getting their unbiased news, but this time with a different tone of humour.

However, New York is currently on lockdown, and that’s where The Daily Show is filmed. Nevertheless, a lockdown is apparently no reason for Trevor Noah to bring news satire to the world.

Doing it from the comfort of his own couch, he has criticised President Donald Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and many more.