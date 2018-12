A MEMBER of Jakarta pop band “Seventeen” was killed after a giant wave crashed their concert, bringing down the stage. Chilling footages of the killer Tsunami wiping out the stage had gobe viral.

One of the videos which was captured by a fan lasted less than a minute. It showed a packed audience at the Tanjung Lesung Beach Resort in West Java, which overlooks the Krakatoa volcano.

Fans were caught unaware as they watched the concert. All hell broke loose when a wave appeared from nowhere and pounded the stage.

The band’s lead singer Riefian Fajarsyah said that one band member, bassist Muhammad Awal Purbani, 36, nicknamed Bani, and their road manager Oki Wijaya had died.

Fajarsyah said his wife, Dylan, the two remaining band members and a crew member were still missing.

Watch the video here: