(Video) Tun M shyly accepts hug from Tun Siti Hasmah

THE political fiasco may have come to an end with the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister, but it seems like Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wants to keep trying - suggesting a vote of no confidence awaits.

While the political maneuvering may continue on Pakatan’s side, Tun Siti Hasmah wanted to do one thing, she wanted to give her husband ... one big hug.

The moment which was caught on video and posted on Mahathir’s Facebook page saw the former Prime Minister caught off guard and felt shy to hug his wife in public. Tun Siti Hasmah, however, didn’t give up and grabbed her husband by the waist and refused to let go, while a smile grew on Mahathir’s face.