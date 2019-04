A VIDEO of a student being exorcised by an Ustaz has gone viral on the social media since it was uploaded on Thursday.

The possessed girl is said to be a pupil of SRK Balik Pulau in Penang. She was reportedly possessed at the Balik Pulau sports complex.

She started to act strangely and the religious teacher was summoned to help her. He performed some prayers and ordered the spirit to leave the girl after questioning it.

Watch the video here:

https://www.facebook.com/rahim.yahya.100/videos/2319785284733252/