So after screaming & spitting at people, throwing things and attempting to assault, the tow truck fella let her off? Location: Sungai Buloh pic.twitter.com/M2tCUDIWtX

A WOMAN went hysterical after local council officers tried to tow her car which was parked illegally.

The woman was captured in a video screaming at the top of her lungs, hitting, and spitting at officers who were preparing to tow her car.

Twitter user @Duurianne who uploaded the video said the incident happened at Sungai Buloh.

A bystander who tried to defuse the situation was instead shoved and also spat at by the woman.

The officers received widespread on praise on social media for their patience amidst the chaos.

They then untowed the car and calmly left, as the woman continued to hurl insults.