THE annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is no more, as revealed by Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik.

Shaik has walked the VS runway five times since 2011.

"Unfortunately the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year," she told The Daily Telegraph.

Not having the fashion show to look forward to near the end of the year feels strange and the model feels the same way.

"It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an angel."

She also explained that the cancellation could be due to the company’s efforts to “work on branding and new ways to do the show because it’s the best show in the world.”

This news isn’t much of a shock since the lingerie brand announced in May that the show would no longer be aired on network television after 24 years.

Victoria’s Secrets has been under fire for not featuring models of all sizes and transphobic comments from Ed Razek, chief marketing officer of the company’s sister brand, L Brands.