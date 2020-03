PETALING JAYA: An arrest warrant was issued against cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman (pix) at the Shah Alam magistrate’s court for failing to appear in court yesterday as reported by the Malay Mail.

Selangor Health Department’s Pharmaceutical Enforcement Branch (CPF) had conducted a raid on Nur Sajat’s premises last August. Unregistered products were found and confiscated which were not registered with the MoH.

On May 12, 2019 Nur Sajat had also been charged in Johor after MoH confiscated 19 unlisted beauty products worth RM10,000 at a premise in Bandar Baru Uda.

As per reports by Harian Metro, she has been charged with the intent to sell 11 products not registered with the Ministry of Health (MoH) in accordance with Regulation 7 (1) (a) of the 1984 Drugs and Cosmetics Act.