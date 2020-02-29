We might see Mahathir as PM, Anwar as DPM: Chegubard

SOLIDARITI Anak Muda Malaysia Chief, Badrul Hisham Shaharin (pix) (better known as Chegubard), has stated in a Facebook post that Malaysia might see a government with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Deputy Prime Minister.

Chegubard said this claiming that Pakatan Harapan leaders paid a visit Mahathir’s home last night.

He further pleaded to all Malaysians to stop fighting about the current political turmoil, claiming that it has turned friends into foes. He added, “A traitor to you may be a friend to someone else. And a friend to you may be a traitor to someone else. It is all a matter of perspective.”