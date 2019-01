TO most Malaysians, 2018 had been a significant year. At the dawn of 2019, theSun talked to a number of them for their reflections on the year and their hopes as well as aspirations for the new year.

Eric Paulsen, Fortify Rights legal director MY wish is for the government to hold firm to the human rights commitments they have made in the PH manifesto, including abolishing or amending all oppressive laws like the Sedition Act, and that there should no longer be detention without trial. The death penalty clearly must go, the government should also proceed to ratify all key human rights treaties. We cannot have a situation where the government keeps making promises on these reforms and then wavering the moment there is backlash or a crisis. People may say that human rights are not a priority or it is not the right time but the time is always right to do the right thing.

Kee Thuan Chye, actor, dramatist, author and journalist 2018 was a dream-come-true year for me. We finally kicked out the kleptocratic, kakistocratic BN government. I never thought I’d see it happen in my lifetime. I hope 2019 will not turn the dream into a nightmare, and that what we wished for when we voted in the PH government will be largely fulfilled with bread-and-butter issues well addressed, reforms introduced, a new national narrative drawn up to unify all the races, and good governance provided.

Jane Teoh, Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 LAST year has been a roller-coaster ride for me. I was crowned Miss Universe Malaysia (MUM) in January 2018 and in a blink of an eye, I’ve done competing at the Miss Universe pageant. I have achieved so much that I never expected of myself; one of which is my anti-cyberbullying campaign #daretoshout, that also allows me to tour schools in Kuala Lumpur and Penang to advocate the matter. Due to my short-tempered nature, I’ve learned to be patient and grow out of my frustration to remain calm and collected with people around me or situations that I’m in. I’ve also stepped up my confidence since being crowned MUM. Growing up being shy, quiet and easily intimidated, 2018 has taught me that nothing is impossible if you believe in yourself. This year, I’m going back to school to complete my degree in Accounting at HELP University, and I want to be at my very best, doing twice as good or better than I was in my previous college.