TO most Malaysians, 2018 had been a significant year. At the dawn of 2019, theSun talked to a number of them for their reflections on the year and their hopes as well as aspirations for the new year.

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, singer, celebrity I HAVE wanted to be a mother for the longest time. Finally, the dream came true this year and I am so grateful for that. (Siti Nurhaliza gave birth to baby girl, Siti Aafiyah, on March 19). Motherhood has kept me busy throughout 2018. Next year, I will be having a concert tour where I will be performing in Indonesia (on Feb 21 at Istora Senayan Jakarta), Singapore (March 2 at Singapore Expo) and Malaysia (on March 16 at Axiata Arena Kuala Lumpur). I am also looking forward to performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 21. This will be my second time performing at the venue. The first was in April 21, 2005.

Dr Sharon Jacqueline Wilson, Asst Prof at the Department of Mass Communication, Utar THE last semester has been the most rewarding in my entire teaching career. I was blessed to be able to teach and learn from 28 students from Utar and the University of Delaware. Each unique individual brought something to the class which was precious and amazing via all sorts of awesome technologies. This was the kind of class that taught all of us tolerance and instilled hope that humanity isn’t dead and that the world is smaller than what it is known to be. What a wonderful bunch of students in this amazing class. Sometimes we as academics learn lots of things from students and it’s always good to listen to what the youth have to say. What they have to say is always significant.

Shanjhey Kumar Perumal, film director 2018 has been a quiet year for me. I have been busy writing three scripts and bonding with my two-year-old son. But this year, I will be directing my second film that deals with drugs. I really believe drugs are destroying our nation. I am also toying with the idea of making a film that touches the Malaysian Tamil film industry and how it is so difficult to make a Malaysian Tamil film.

Lunadira, singer/songwriter “EVERYONE involved in the creative process always has something new to add to my understanding of the music industry I’m currently in. I don’t think it gets tiring even when we spend hours on end just holing ourselves up in the studio. I’ve learnt about patience, especially when it comes to projects that need a team to execute, and I’ve also learnt to finally take myself seriously.”