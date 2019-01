TO most Malaysians, 2018 had been a significant year. At the dawn of 2019, theSun talked to a number of them for their reflections on the year and their hopes as well as aspirations for the new year.

Amber Chia, Model and TV personality ALTHOUGH I’ve been extremely busy with work last year, it sure was a meaningful one that I also got to spend much needed time with my beloved family. Every year, I have a set goal to travel with them, which I managed to fulfil on not just one but two amazing holiday trips. Nonetheless, 2018 has taught me to prioritise my health before work and also to seek comfort with my family. I hope that 2019 will be a happy one and that I stay in the pink of health because they truly are the most important aspects in life, and of course, I also hope that my business will continue to grow and succeed. I wish everyone a Happy New Year and may 2019 be greater than before.

Shahili Abdan a.k.a Namron, film director I AM grateful the authorities have been open-minded and allowed my film, One Two Jaga, which is about corrupt police and illegal immigrants, to be screened. I have just completed shooting Masterpiecisan, which deals with racial tension that will hit the cinemas soon. Up next will be a film called Matderkolaperlih, one about a corrupted politician, which is based on a play I directed and written years ago.

Alex Tan, real estate agent and Arsenal FC fan 2018 was a good year for me. It was a year of victory and battles won. It was by no means perfect and I had rough patches as much as the smooth ones. For 2019, I hope to see the promise of a New Malaysia gain greater strength and momentum. I hope too that I will be able to put forth important steps in the progress of my career, self-development and my family life.

Zamaera, rapper/singer/ songwriter “THIS year has been an extremely blessed and insightful year for me in shifting and sharing perspectives. I think it’s very common for creatives to get caught in their own artistic space, which is why building a team which supports the vision, even if it’s through the means of constructive criticism, is essential towards growth and progression. 2018 was a year of many firsts for me i.e. recording my first EP, recording overseas (specifically the US) with a live orchestra, played my first festival and the list goes on. Guess I can say it’s been quite a historical year.”