TO most Malaysians, 2018 had been a significant year. At the dawn of 2019, theSun talked to a number of them for their reflections on the year and their hopes as well as aspirations for the new year. We have reached the final part in this series and we’ve got some international flair this time around courtesy of the judges of Asia’s Got Talent!!

David Foster, Grammy Award winner, record producer, composer, songwriter

2018 has been amazing for me. I got to produce Michael Buble’s new album, which I haven’t been doing in a while, and that was a unique experience.

I toured in America more than I’ve ever toured. And of course, coming back for a third season of Asia’s Got Talent, which I am really excited about.

2019 will see more touring. Maybe I’ll produce a new album. I also have a few television projects that I’m working on producing, and I am also producing a show that I hope will go on Broadway.

Anggun, singer-songwriter

2018 has been really, really busy. Met a lot of exciting people and I got married! So it was a very good year for me.

I’m planning to slow down a little bit in 2019, but I’m not sure if that will be possible.

I will continue with my music but I’m looking forward to writing more and I hope people would read more too.

Jay Park, singer, songwriter, record producer

2018 was good. I put up my first EP under Roc Nation and made another label called H1GHR Music that’s doing quite well. And of course, I’m back for Asia’s Got Talent Season 3. It was a very good year, lots of travelling and lots of firsts in my career. In 2019, I’m excited for the premiere of Asia’s Got Talent Season 3. I’m also looking forward to making more music and hopefully go on a world tour.