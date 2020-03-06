What Malaysians can learn from the politics of Bernie Sanders

A LITTLE more than a week ago, Malaysians were glued to their screens waiting for updates as rumours came in that the previous government may have collapsed. While many of us are glad the crisis is over and Tan Sri Muhyiddin is now Prime Minister, many would also agree that a political tussle was unnecessary for the rakyat.

While all that was going on, the US was considering whether a man named Bernie Sanders should go against Trump in their next Presidential election.

Why would that be important to us Malaysians? Well, perhaps we could learn something about his politics, as the man is proclaimed to be a revolutionary. Rarely engaging in personal attacks against his competitors, Bernie Sanders has only stuck to using his policies to attack his competition.

So the first thing we need to know about Bernie is ...

He has always been consistent

Bernie Sanders, who has been a politician for decades, have consistently maintained his political stances throughout, very rarely changing his stances.

So what are these stances?

He’s openly a democratic socialist

Commonly known as a form of controlled capitalism with heavy welfare policies, Bernie Sanders chose this as his economic stance despite the US being a heavily capitalistic nation.

The reason? Well, Bernie believes that the working class deserves more rights and say than the super-rich. This, in turn, results in ...

Free basic necessities for everyone, while taxing the rich more

Bernie’s platform has consistently advocated for free education (including uni) and healthcare. He emphasises that education and healthcare is not a privilege but a right.

Of course, these policies are expensive, but Bernie has a plan ... tax the rich even more.

Oh, and in addition to these welfare policies, Bernie’s stance on race seems really progressive.

It’s not race, it’s class

A photograph of a young Bernie Sanders went viral, and it shows him getting arrested at a Civil Rights rally fighting against the oppression of African Americans.

While Bernie acknowledges that there’s inherent racism in America’s institutions, he believes that matter also concerns economic classes. Basically, it’s not just a majority race oppressing a minority, but the rich oppressing the poor section of society.

And these types of policies extend beyond the borders of the US.

Bernie is Jewish, but he’s an extremely anti-Zionist politician

Bernie Sanders was one of the very-very few and perhaps the only national politician that spoke out against the US’ invasion of Iraq.

Plus, despite being a proud Jew, Bernie has spoken out against Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu calling him a racist. Bernie has also called for an immediate two-state solution to ensure Palestinian rights are protected.