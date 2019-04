KUCHING: A Grab driver from Miri has captured the attention of netizens with his witty and honest description of himself and his speech impediment.

Marben Aryson’s self-introduction – printed on an A4-sized paper for his passengers to read – caught the attention of one who then uploaded a photo of it on Facebook on April 12.

The post has since garnered over 4,000 likes and has been shared nearly 5,000 times.

Marben’s printed introduction reads: ‘Dear passengers, you may have noticed that I’m a very quiet guy. That’s because I believe Silence is Golden. I am actually so hilarious. I’m the only one who gets my jokes.

“The truth is I was born with a speech problem. After words have been formed in my brain, it takes a long time for them to be sent to my mouth to be spoken out. I don’t know why, nor do the doctors. Perhaps the audio system in me is somehow wrongly wired.

“But I’m certainly not deaf. My eyesight is sharp and my mind is clear. So, rest assured that you’re in safe hands when you sit in my car. I can bring you safely to your destination.”

A photo of Marben’s printed self-introduction for his passengers, which was uploaded onto Facebook.

It then goes on to list three types of “ride options” which passengers can choose from – Silent Ride, Therapy Ride and Friendly Ride.

The Silent Ride option (obviously) does not involve any interaction, while Therapy Ride reads: “If you are having a bad day, my ears are all yours. And so are my shoulders for you to cry on.”

As for Friendly Ride, it reads: “I can smile and wink at you from time to time in the rearview mirror”.

Marben ends his brief introduction by thanking his passengers for choosing to ride with him. — The Borneo Post