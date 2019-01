MANY of a car’s assistance systems and overall functions use coloured indicator lights in the dashboard to inform the driver about potential problems.

A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is that when a red light turns on, you should stop the car as soon as possible, according to a leading safety inspection agency.

A red light warning might appear if there’s too little oil, oil pressure or engine coolant, the Tuev agency says.

Motorists must immediately stop the car if they see a red exclamation point with circle around it. This symbol indicates something is wrong with the brakes, and continuing to drive could be dangerous.

For example, the linings may be worn down or there may not be enough brake fluid in the system. If this is the case, stop the car and call for help. If the issue was that the handbrake was inadvertently lifted, the symbol should disappear once it is released.

Warning lights that are orange or other colours represent issues that usually don’t have to be dealt with immediately. However, if the orange lights for anti-lock brakes or the airbags are persistently on, motorists should promptly make an appointment with a workshop and should drive very cautiously until then. After all, these lights are designed to tell drivers that their assistance and security systems are not in proper working order. — DPA