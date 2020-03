NETIZENS in China have resorted to naming and shaming people who refuse to comply with self-isolation or quarantine rules during the Covid-19 outbreak.

This measure has trapped several victims including one Chinese-Australian woman who was caught going out for a jog during quarantine without putting a mask on.

In a video that has gone viral a woman is seen fighting with security guards after they told her to go home, which led Chinese netizens to expose her details and background on the internet.

The woman who worked at a pharmaceutical company has been fired from her job and Beijing city authorities has ordered her to leave the country.

A food trader was also thrown under the bus for violating the quarantine rule, Nanguo Morning Post reported.

The man who worked in Wuhan would face trial for not abiding by the government’s rule after he decided to go home to Laibin city for Lunar New Year.

He was named and shamed on China’s web by his neighbours, and later became the target for criticism from netizens when was infected and identified as transmitter of the virus.

Currently, there are more than 5,000 active cases in China, with almost 2,000 of them in critical condition.