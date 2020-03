A WOMAN has tested positive for Covid-19 after being in the same lift as an infected patient.

The incident happened in South Korea where there are more than 7,000 confirmed cases and more than 40 reported deaths currently, said Oriental Daily in its report.

The 40 year-old-woman who works as a civil servant in Seongdong-gu, Seoul was suspected to have been infected after being on a lift with an infected patient in her residential building. Both did not have their face masks on.

President of the Korean Medical Association, Choi Jae-wook said that the narrow space in lifts makes it difficult for passengers to maintain a safe distance of more than two metres and the virus could be transmitted through tiny droplets in the air.

It was also possible that the virus was transmitted through contact with elevator buttons.

This is why people are often reminded to always use hand sanitisers and to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, and avoid touching their face in public places.