JUST as we enter the month of December, another road rage incident has gone viral. At the start of the month, a fight broke out in the middle of the road and caused a minor traffic standstill.

The action of a woman who slapped a male motorist has gone viral after she was captured on camera.

In the Dec 1 incident, the video showed a group of people standing together next to a car when suddenly, a gutsy woman could be seen taking a leap at a man in a dark blue shirt and slapped him.

Both the man and woman proceeded to exchange kicks and slaps like a children’s game gone wrong.

Two other men, believed to be the woman’s husband and friend, joined in and attacked the man in a dark blue shirt and got dangerously close to the moving traffic, on the opposite direction. While the men had a go at each other, the woman ran and hid from the scene.

Fortunately, the man in question retweeted the video and provided some context and explained what actually transpired.

Apparently, he tried to enter the main road from the junction during a traffic jam. Understandably, the woman refused to let him cut the line in front of her and honked him for a long time.

Seeing this, he let her pass through first and honked her back which angered her. She got out of her car and tore off the window visor from the man’s car. This then led to the fight .

In a strange turn of events, the man then met the woman and her husband at a restaurant to straighten things out, after throwing blows at each other. He even uploaded picture showing them, all smiles after reconciliation.

VIDEO: https://bit.ly/33V8625