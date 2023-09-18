All weather friends

IN a year rife with apology videos by internet celebrities, Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have thrown their names in the hat. The duo have spoken out on why they chose to write character letters for fellow That ‘70s Show co-star Danny Masterson before his sentencing of 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

This came in an Instagram video posted on Kutcher’s account on Sept 9, after news broke that the duo were some of the few who had written letters to Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo prior to Masterson’s sentencing.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher began.

He then explained that the letters were written due to Masterson’s family reaching out to them to write the character letters for the judge to take into full consideration relative to the sentencing. Kunis further claimed that the letters were not an attempt to invalidate the legitimacy of the American judicial system or ruling.

In his letter, Kutcher explained that Masterson was a positive influence on him and claims that throughout their 25 years of friendship, he cannot recall being lied to by Masterson.

“While I’m aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing”.

Kunis described Masterson as “an amazing friend, confidant, and above all, an outstanding brother figure”.

“His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally,” she said.

In May, Masterson was found guilty on two counts of sexual assault and rape after being charged in June 2020 with raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003.

The first trial that began in October last year was declared a mistrial in November after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.