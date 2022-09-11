FROM Oct 21-24, Edelweiss held its first-ever Chalet Edelweiss Unwind, an outdoor experience for consumers to disconnect from their hectic city lives and discover nature alongside glamping and a series of exciting activities together with music performances.

About 3,000 attendees spent their weekend unwinding and theSun was also invited to join the fun that took place in Resorts World Awana Driving Range at the start of the long Diwali weekend.

The event space featured a rooftop deck, food village, outdoor games, the alpine stage, and the camper zone. Activities included a sustainability trail walk, morning yoga, handicraft, a ball maze, and corn hole for the daytime, and music performances from the evening.

For Edelweiss cocktails, we had a choice of a sweet and sour strawberry yuzu cocktail or a spicy ginger and pear. Both were exceptional and delicious. You could also have an ice-cold refreshing Edelweiss made with pure alpine water, wheat malt, barley malt, hops and top-fermented yeast straight from the can.

In the food village, there was a variety of eats, including chicken wings from the grill station, western/fusion food such as macaroni & cheese, down to snacks like French fries and sandwiches.

Of course, vegetarian guests were not left out, as they had plant-based food made with Harvest Gourmet, such as plant-based satay, burger, and nugget.

The meat substitute food also allowed non-vegetarians to dip their toes into trying plant-based food, as cutting down on meat consumption is better for the environment.

For the fun handicraft activity, we were given Edelweiss stencils and enamel cups to personalise and decorate as a souvenir to take home as a reminder of our Alpine-inspired adventure weekend getaway.

The sustainability trail walk and morning yoga sessions also allowed attendees to take in and appreciate nature. We went on a trail walk led by husband-and-wife duo Eddie Chan and Pat Ang, specialists who oversaw the Awana Bio Park, and explored the lush beauty of the Montane Timber Forest of the Awana BIO Park.

The talk was very interesting and we learned about how Chalet Edelweiss Unwind held the event with sustainability in mind, as they used reusable bamboo decorations that could easily be upcycled or composted.

Besides that, they also used a rubber grass mat for the footway surface instead of heavy-duty metals or concrete, showing how festivals can be done sustainably.

For the paths that required minimal concretising, affected plants were transplanted and conserved. Awana BIO Park also graciously gave theSun two giant bird nest ferns to be replanted in the surrounding area which we could name and visit again in the future. Plants like broad-leaf ferns help cool down the area, which is why it was important to conserve and transplant them to help maintain a Sustainable Mountain Timber Forest.

A thrilling line-up of local, regional and international bands brought the campground to life in the evenings, including a first-night performance by American singer, songwriter and producer Jeremy Zucker, known for his global hits such as comethru and you were good to me.