Amal Clooney shines bright in golden jumpsuit

STUNNING everyone at the recent We Choose the Earth conference in Madrid, Amal Clooney took the stage in a gorgeous golden jumpsuit to deliver her speech. Her fit was a one-shoulder ensemble garnished at the waist with draped fabric that hung in subtle pleats.

Flatteringly, Clooney highlighted the jumpsuit with heels featuring the same golden accents. At the top, she cleverly ditched her long-established blowout for something that is a bit more lax.

Clooney’s long and loose curls were on full display, boasting loads of volume as they diverted from her signature side part. Further accessories or add-ons were few, letting the outfit have the shining moment it deserves.

Back in May, Clooney owned the stage when she rocked a different jumpsuit with her husband, George Clooney, as they made an appearance at the Prince’s Trust, TK Maxx, and Homesense Awards.

The lovely couple happily celebrated the achievements of young people across the UK who were supported by their trust, the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which they also co-founded.

According to their website, they founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice in late 2016 to “hold perpetrators of mass atrocities accountable for their crimes, and to help victims in their fight for justice”.

Known for their mutual passion for philanthropy and humanitarian causes, it surprised nobody when they both got married back in 2014 and have stayed happily married since. Then, in 2017, they welcomed their adoring twins, Alexander and Ella.

Further proving how amazing she is, Clooney expressed intense affection for both her husband and her family in her TIME 2022 Women of the Year profile. “I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter,” she said. “It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life and to be a mother – this is how I get my balance.”