Amanda Bynes ends nine-year conservatorship

IT was good news for former actress Amanda Bynes, when she finally succeeded in ending her nearly decade-long conservatorship.

Bynes, who rose to fame as a child actor on Nickelodeon’s All That in the ’90s and then starred in a slew of hit movies in the early 2000s, had been under a conservatorship since 2013.

“The conservatorship is no longer needed or required, and therefore, the petition of termination is granted,” Judge Roger L. Lund said Tuesday morning at the Superior Court of California.

“She’s done everything the court has asked over a long period of time,” the judge added, before congratulating Bynes.

Bynes was not present at the hearing. Her attorney, David A. Esquibias, spoke on her behalf.

With no objections in the courtroom, the hearing lasted all of five minutes, and termination was expected.

With the conservatorship of both her person and her estate being terminated, Bynes will now have control over her finances and is able to choose where she wants to live, how she wants to conduct her life and will have oversight over all day-to-day responsibilities.

Bynes filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship on Feb. 23 with the support of her mother, attorney and psychiatrist.

In 2013, the former child star’s parents, Rick Bynes and Lynn Organ, originally petitioned the court for a conservatorship when their famous daughter allegedly set a driveway on fire and was hospitalised on an involuntary psychiatric hold.

The next year, her mother was granted a full conservatorship, becoming her official conservator.

Bynes spoke about her past in 2018, telling Paper magazine that she began smoking marijuana when she was 16 years old.

“Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” she said in that interview, adding that she “abused” Adderall and tried cocaine a few times.

The attorney mentioned that Bynes is interested in starting a fragrance line and possibly a clothing line and that she wouldn’t necessarily rule out a return to acting.