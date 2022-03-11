Amanda Bynes speaks out after petition to end her nine-year conservatorship

FORMER Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has finally broken her silence after petitioning to end her nine-year conservatorship. The one-time child star greeted fans from her new Instagram account.
She posted: “What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks.
“I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”
Amanda’s message to fans comes after she filed to end her nine-year conservatorship at the Ventura County Superior Court in California. Her hearing is scheduled for March 22.
Bynes has been placed under conservatorship since August 2013. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, was given full control of her medical and financial affairs following a series of mental health problems, substance abuse issues and legal difficulties.
And last September, it was extended until March next year.
But both she and her parents have requested to terminate the legal placement after her improved condition.
“The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her. They 100% support her decision to end the conservatorship,” said her parents’ attorney, Tamar Arminak.
In 2018, Bynes spoke of this improvement, noting that she had been sober for four years with the help of her parents.
She also shared plans of returning to Hollywood. Though it may take a bit of an adjustment, she is excited to try on different roles for herself.
She wrote: “I’ve been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it’s only up from here.”