Amanda Bynes speaks out after petition to end her nine-year conservatorship

FORMER Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has finally broken her silence after petitioning to end her nine-year conservatorship. The one-time child star greeted fans from her new Instagram account.

She posted: “What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks.

“I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

Amanda’s message to fans comes after she filed to end her nine-year conservatorship at the Ventura County Superior Court in California. Her hearing is scheduled for March 22.

Bynes has been placed under conservatorship since August 2013. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, was given full control of her medical and financial affairs following a series of mental health problems, substance abuse issues and legal difficulties.