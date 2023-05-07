Amber Heard’s bright future

COMING back with fiery intent, Amber Heard is transforming her life with the indie film In the Fire, a powerful thriller starring Heard as a psychiatrist in the 1890s which had its world premiere at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy.

The stunning actress, as well as several of her costars, along with the director Conor Allyn, attended the festival before posing together on the red carpet. They then took turns speaking to the press and festivalgoers about the project. It completed filming in March 2022, months before her Virginia defamation trial with her ex-husband began.

“Amber has an incredibly bright future ahead,“ Allyn said at the Film Festival. “I think In the Fire showcases her talents as an actor. I know this is something she is very proud of, and it’s something we are very excited to release to the public.” He then added, “I think it will be a great opportunity for her to have something beyond the trial and stuff to talk about and to be a platform for a hell of a comeback.”

Allyn also proudly predicted Heard directing films one day, “As a director, I never look for more competition than there already is. But Amber absolutely has the ability, the intelligence, and the charisma to direct or to write if she wants to.”

At the film’s premiere, Heard stated that it’s “a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love.” She then continued, “It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has. I don’t want to sound cheesy about it, but it’s a movie about love.”

Unsurprisingly, Allyn kept praising Heard, adding, “People don’t do indie films for the paycheck; they do it out of passion. Your job as a director is to get everyone as excited as you are. With Amber, I had a partner who had the same passion for the role, for the movie, and for the story itself.”

“As soon as she signed onto the movie, she dove in head first, doing the research. Then when we got onstage, to have your movie star be that passionate, it really sets a tone for everyone that works on the movie when the person at the top of the call list is arriving early, staying late, and doing extra rehearsals,” Allyn continued.

In the film, Heard plays a psychiatrist named Grace who ventures to treat a child in Colombia at a time when psychiatry was not a respected science. She then tries to psychoanalyse the child, leading to her ‘cure’ becoming a race to save the little boy from the fury of his fellow citizens and, perhaps, even from himself. The cast of In the Fire also includes Eduardo Noriega, Lorenzo McGovern Zaini, Yari Gugliucci, and Luca Calvani.