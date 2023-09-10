An accidental Joker

ALL it took for Barry Keoghan to land the role of the Joker in Matt Reeves’ The Batman was US$10 (RM47), and it was not even the role he wanted. This was revealed by Keoghan’s latest profile in Esquire magazine.

Initially, the Irish actor spent the aforementioned amount of money to make a self-taped audition to play the Riddler, which Paul Dano ended up getting. However, the tape, which has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), impressed director Reeves enough that it landed Keoghan the role that was not on his radar was Gotham City’s clown prince of crime, the Joker.

“I just made it up,” Keoghan told the magazine about his self-tape audition, where he is seen exiting an elevator in a Riddler-inspired costume before walking down a hallway, going into a room and coming out of it with fake blood on his face.

“I wanted to make it like Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange. Symmetrical, the ‘X’ on the back, the square door frame, everything square. I just wanted swag to come across. Swag is endearing. It was just me giving my idea. And then I was like, ‘I will send this in.’”

Despite landing the role, he was not in the theatrical cut of the film. Three weeks after The Batman premiered, Warner Bros. released the extended deleted footage of Keoghan’s Joker. Reeves told Variety that the Joker’s inclusion in the film was not an inherent tease that the character would return in the sequel.

“It’s not an Easter egg scene. It’s not one of those end credits Marvel or DC scenes where it’s going, like, ‘Hey, here’s the next movie.’ In fact, I have no idea when or if we would return to that character in the movies.”

The Batman Part II sequel is scheduled for release on Oct 3, 2025.