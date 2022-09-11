An Airbnb nightmare

In Barbarian, male toxicity and red flags both charm and disarms the audience

Campbell’s Tess is put through the horror gauntlet. – ALL PIX BY 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS

NOTHING is as it seems in Barbarian, and there isn’t a film released this year that comes close to it, where attempting to talk about the film without spoiling its story is akin to navigating a minefield. The film follows the style of other great horror films released this year, such as Ti West’s X and Pearl, and Jordan Peele’s Nope, where the films are director-driven and not studio-driven. Cheap horror gimmicks are tossed aside in favour of better storytelling, deployment of visceral horror and vision-fueled. In Barbarian, director Zach Cregger seeks to subvert expectations and turn the genre on its head, which is first done through its narrative structure. There are three stories in Barbarian that occur on their own before converging halfway into the film. Having a solid foundation and not clumsily slapped together out of contrivance, these three stories could also be extrapolated and made into three separate films based purely on how differently they’re directed, shot and written.

No solace at home The first is the story of Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) and Keith Toshko (Bill Skarsgård). Driving into Detroit on a rainy night, Tess arrives at the Airbnb house that she has booked, only to find Keith already in the house. Due to a mix-up, their bookings were double-booked, or was it? Realising she has no other options, Tess decides to spend the night in the house and Keith is amicable to it; she will take the bedroom, he will take the couch. Everything should be fine, right? Sure, but Keith, a complete stranger, seems a little “off”. His height towers over Tess. He’s making weird suggestions. Or is it just our perception, molded by other horror films, playing tricks on us? Could the tall, white, handsome guy be a serial killer? If it’s not him, could it be house itself that seems off? Cregger plays the volatile unpredictability of the awkward situation to really tense levels, and Skarsgård – who played Pennywise the Clown in the It remakes – turns up both the creep and charm factors impressively as the first part of the film progressively spirals into insanity. Then the film shifts gears.