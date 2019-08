IN AN upcoming iOS and watchOS update, Apple will be introducing a health app that is targeted at women. Called Cycle Tracking, it promises a comprehensive menstrual tracking suite that is both safe and secure: no ads, no cloud, all encrypted, and on your device only.

To understand why women should keep track of their menstrual cycle, we talked to fertility specialist and gynaecologist Dr Agilan Arjunan.

Agilan said: “Knowing the menstrual cycle is especially important for those couples who are trying for a baby. This is simply because not every woman is going to have a textbook period flow, or period pattern.”

He explained that a textbook pattern is about 28 days. The egg takes two weeks to grow before being released and couples have the next two weeks to try for a baby.

“If you are not pregnant by that time, the period will come. This is usually about two weeks after ovulation,“ he said.

“So a textbook cycle is 14 days to ovulate and another 14 days after. That is 28 days.”

But generally, the length of a menstrual cycle is not the same for each individual and each period. Sometimes, it is longer, sometimes shorter.

What usually varies in a cycle is the first half, the time it takes for ovulation, that is, for the egg to be released from the ovary. The second half is quite constant.

On why it is important for women to monitor their menstrual cycle, Agilan said: “She has to learn for herself what are the possible times that she is going to ovulate.

“One month she is going to ovulate on day 14, and the other on day 18. Knowing this increases the chances of pregnancy.”

Menstrual prediction is also one of the features of Apple’s Cycle Tracking app. It not only helps predict the timing for the next period and fertile window (which is the most fertile days in the cycle) but also logs key fertility metrics.

Even if a woman is not looking to get pregnant, keeping a diary of her menstrual cycle and accompanying data can help in the long term.

Cycle Tracking records data such as flow level, symptoms like cramps and headaches, and whether or not you experienced spotting.

On the Apple watch, it could also track body temperature and ovulation test results.

“We don’t usually do a temperature test as many factors can affect it, such as time of day,“ said Agilan.

“As a gynaecologist, we begin with the woman’s age and weight. But what’s most important is when her period starts and when her next period begins. That’s it. Fertility specialist and gynaecologist Dr Agilan Arjunan. From day one to day one.

“This will tell you how long your cycle is, and apps will help you predict when your next cycle will arrive, as long as you log in the data. But if it is erratic, some apps may not help.”

That said, other data, such as the ones collected by the Cycle Tracking app, can be helpful to a doctor. An accurate history is invaluable for a doctor to make a precise diagnosis and management plan.

Agilan elaborated: “These other data may not be useful when it comes to getting pregnant, but they can help detect if there are any gynaecological problems – which may or may not affect their fertility.

“For example, flow. Flow is very objective. But if you monitor your flow, it should more or less be the same.

“If you realise you’re using more pads and there are more clots, maybe something is happening to your uterus lining.”

Agilan also cited period pain as a classic symptom of endometriosis – when the layer of tissue that normally covers the inside of the uterus, grows outside of it.

“But that is not always the case,“ he added. “If they experience increased pain during each cycle, perhaps something is going on. Record your pain score.”

However, Agilan cautioned that while the data may indicate that something may be wrong, it does not indicate exactly what is wrong nor does it indicate that something is actually wrong.

“Cycle Tracking gives women the autonomy to say that ‘I know myself and my cycle, but something is out of the ordinary. Maybe I should go and have a check’.

“Until you chart it, you would not know if your cycle is normal or abnormal.”

To sum it up, the Cycle Tracking app empowers a woman to know herself better. Even if she is not looking to get pregnant, the record will be helpful in not only detecting any problems in the early stages but also debunk any unwarranted worries.

Expect iOS 13, watchOS 6, and the Cycle Tracking app to be available around mid-September.