An enchanting realm awaits

With a unique fairytale twist, Eldraine beckons

WIZARDS of the Coast is set to unveil Wilds of Eldraine, the latest expansion for the immensely popular trading card game Magic: The Gathering (MTG). Returning to the enchanting realm of Eldraine, players will encounter beloved fairy tale characters with a unique MTG twist. As the characters of Eldraine rally to save their realm from an oppressive curse, prepare to be immersed in a tale of whimsy, beauty, adventure and wickedness. The highly anticipated Wilds of Eldraine is scheduled for tabletop release on Sept 8. As part of the grand celebration, both new and seasoned players are invited to venture into the wilds and explore the magic of MTG through the Open House event in selected local Wizards Play Network (WPN) stores in Malaysia, taking place from tomorrow to Sunday. From beginner-friendly starter kits to exclusive promo cards, there’s an enchanting storybook adventure awaiting everyone.

To mark the journey through the Wilds of Eldraine, Wizards of the Coast APAC has crafted a captivating mini-game called “The Castle of Ashiok”. This game presents players with the exhilarating challenge of escaping from the castle of Ashiok, one of the set’s central antagonists. A fresh narrative unfurls in the wake of the recent Phyrexian invasion of the multiverse. The inhabitants of Eldraine have succumbed to the Wicked Slumber, a curse initially intended to protect the plane from invaders but now threatening to plunge it into eternal sleep. A cast of fairy tale characters must unite to shield the populace of Eldraine from this never-ending nightmare.

The exquisite art and mechanics inspired by fairy tales breathe life into this story, immersing players in the enchanting world of the Wilds of Eldraine. Along the way, you’ll encounter both new and returning characters like Kellan, the Fae-Blooded, Eriette of the Charmed Apple and the iconic Syr Ginger, who play pivotal roles in this magical narrative. In Wilds of Eldraine, you wield control over the tale you wish to tell through thematic gameplay. The introduction of the new mechanic “Roles” allows players to bestow storytelling archetypes on creatures, such as Monster, “which grants +1/+1 and trample or Sorcerer,” which provides +1/+1 and the ability to scry when attacking. Another exciting addition to this set is the “Bargain” mechanic, which tempts players to sacrifice certain cards in exchange for powerful boons. To enhance the storytelling experience, “Adventures,” a fan-favourite mechanic from Throne of Eldraine, and “Sagas” return, offering unique gameplay directions and evoking the essence of storytelling. The beauty of Eldraine will enchant collectors with its stunning new card treatments. Every booster of Wilds of Eldraine guarantees at least one “Enchanting Tales” card treatment, featuring reprints of powerful enchantment cards from Magic’s history. Additionally, 11 new “Borderless Storybook” cards make their appearance, including Eldraine’s sole planeswalker, Ashiok.

For collectors, there are 20 rare and mythic “Enchanting Tales” cards reimagined in a striking anime style, each with an even rarer version featuring a completely new “Confetti Foil Laminate” treatment. Choose between good and evil with two distinct preconstructed Commander Decks, or embark on your fairy tale adventure with Magic’s 2023 Starter Kit, the perfect entry point for anyone looking to dive into the world of Magic: The Gathering.

Magic: The Gathering’s Wilds of Eldraine offers a range of products, including draft boosters, set boosters, collector boosters, commander decks, prerelease packs, bundles and the all-new starter kit. Whether you’re new to MTG or eager to introduce a friend to the game, the Magic Open House provides the perfect opportunity. Held at select WPN stores, new players can learn the game using the set’s new starter kit. All attendees will receive an exclusive promotional card, “Drown in the Loch,” as well as collectible sticker sheets designed for the set. If you bring a friend along, both of you can collect a second promotional card, “Cultivate,” exclusively available at the Open House events. For more details, players can inquire at their local WPN stores.