An enthusiasm for food

Marcus Low believes the restaurant business is a marathon, not a sprint

TABLE & APRON is a delightful small restaurant in the centre of Damansara. Table & Apron originally started off as The Kitchen Table in 2014. Marcus Low, co-founder and restaurateur of Table & Apron and Universal Bakehouse, is the owner. theSun recently spoke with Low about his experience managing Table and Apron, and how its growth has led to it being named as one of the most well-known restaurant. Low, 36, is a mechanical engineer by trade who began his career as a dishwasher in the restaurant industry, turning his enthusiasm for food into a full-time career. Lee stated that he was privileged in that, despite not having a culinary degree or a formal education in hospitality, he was given opportunity to explore all aspects of the restaurant trade that turned him into the person he is today. Low is now on the External Advisory Board at Sunway School of Hospitality, where he advises the education sector on how to build stronger leaders for the industry. When asked when and how did the idea of Table and Apron first came about, Low had a lot to say. “When we began Table & Apron in 2014, the concept of having a neighbourhood restaurant that provided modest and approachable food in a family-style shared dishes format was an exciting proposition.

“We thought that there was a market for restaurants to deliver a selected menu of foods that were both unique and familiar – where the menu was small and constantly changing. More importantly, we wanted to build a restaurant with a holistic approach that extends beyond cuisine and service, where hospitality is evident in the experience of our guests.” As an eatery that has been in operation for eight years in a challenging market where new restaurants are constantly the talk of the town, Low mentioned that creating a strong sense of place, belonging, and purpose was critical to the everyday dialogue they have as a collective unit that they believe differs Table and Apron. “We think that how we make you feel as a guest as you walk out the door is far more important than whether our service was excellent or if the meal was delicious. To bring this objective back down to our team, we must first establish that hospitality is a team sport.” Low went on to describe some of the most difficult hurdles they had at the start of their journey. Table and Apron strove to be everything to everyone in 2014, from having a bakery out front to hosting brunch weekends and even a self-service dine-in. “It was hard to find a visit to our restaurant in 2014-2015 memorable. We were a jack of all trades, and master of none but from 2016 onwards it was about distilling and simplifying.”

One of the most difficult experiences Low had as a restaurateur came in 2016, when Table and Apron was sent with a notice of trademark infringement on the restaurant’s name, which was formerly known as The Kitchen Table. “It was easy to say that seriously considering shutting the business made a lot of sense at this moment. This point in time allowed for self-doubt as well as self-discovery. Knowing we couldn’t afford to go to court, it was all about accepting a reset and, eventually, a name change to Table & Apron. It was both the most terrifying and the finest decision we made for the business.” Despite a 60% drop in restaurant sales and conversion to a take-out only restaurant during the pandemic, Low found a high sense of purpose for their team members in lock-down by continuing to pursue productive work, whether it was making meals for those who were front lines or food-insecure societies through Food Aid Foundation. Nevertheless, in the post-pandemic year of 2022, Table and Apron changed their company working hours and adopted a more general-purpose approach to their business operations, all while assuring that their guests could still proclaim them as their favourite restaurant. “Business is booming, with record sales even against pre-pandemic levels.” When asked what Low’s short and long-term goals are, he explained: “Our short-term aim is to maintain consistency in our Stores’ output quality (Table & Apron and Universal Bakehouse) while expediting the development of processes to prepare our organisation for expansion.”