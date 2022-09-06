$!An evening of Rock N Roll

ROCK on 40: The Legends, which will take place at Istana Budaya on Dec 2 & 3, will feature our very own King and Queen of Rock, Datuk Awie and Ella, as well as former May frontman Muss and guitar legend Man Kidal, along with music director Ritz Metalasia.
Kicking off the promo announcement during a press conference held at Hard Rock Cafe Kuala Lumpur last month, former Wings vocalist Awie said that the opportunity to grace one of the most coveted stages in entertainment and performing arts was “a great blessing”.
“We are definitely excited about the upcoming concert,” said Datuk Awie. “I hope that this will help boost the energy back into Istana Budaya for more shows to happen.
“It is not the first time that the venue has seen a rock performance. I have conducted a few rock concerts at Istana Budaya, and am very confident that the audience will be getting the best from the performers, including myself.
“I don’t think it will be awkward for the entertainment hall to house a rock concert post-pandemic.”
The press conference featured all the legendary rockers who would be performing at the upcoming concert, which is organised by Menara Network Sdn. Bhd., except for Ella, who was reportedly feeling unwell at the time.
“Although she is under the weather today, I assure you she is equally excited as we all are,” added Ritz Metalasia.
Ritz will be taking on the role of the musical director for the concert and will oversee everything from arranging the bands’ productions to assisting individual performers.
Press conference held at Hard Rock Cafe Kuala Lumpur. – ADIB RAWI/THESUN
“The reason behind the number 40 is to pay tribute to the number of years rock music and the industry have entertained local audiences,” he added. “As you know, the 80s are considered the glorious era of [rock music], when it began reaching out to the mainstream, which we hope to relive in this coming performance,” shared Ritz.
In order to provide a comprehensive concert experience that reflects the evolution of our local rock music over the last four decades, The Rock on 40: The Legends will see not only hits from the artistes themselves but also songs from other artistes that have inspired them.
“We may also sing songs by other rockers to bring back the feel of the rock era ... I can sing songs by Amy Search, and Muss can sing songs by Lefthanded,” said Datuk Awie.
Man Kidal also expressed: “This is the first time I’ll be performing with my fellow artistes after the pandemic. I hope to do a special guitar duet with Ritz Metalasia and to pay tribute to those that have left us.”
Datuk Ab Razif Asmuni, organiser of Menara Network Sdn. Bhd., stated: “We have opened ticket sales since Aug 1 and to date, about 25% of [sales] collections have been made, so we are looking forward to a wider response from rock fans nationwide.”
Tickets are priced at RM288, RM388, RM488, RM688 and RM888. The first 100 VIP ticket holders will be eligible for a meet-and-greet session at the concert.
For more information or to buy tickets, call the Menara Network hotlines at 019-9729288, 019-8879288 and 019-4519288 or visit www.menaranetwork.com.