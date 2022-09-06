$!An evening of Rock N Roll

ROCK on 40: The Legends, which will take place at Istana Budaya on Dec 2 & 3, will feature our very own King and Queen of Rock, Datuk Awie and Ella, as well as former May frontman Muss and guitar legend Man Kidal, along with music director Ritz Metalasia.

Kicking off the promo announcement during a press conference held at Hard Rock Cafe Kuala Lumpur last month, former Wings vocalist Awie said that the opportunity to grace one of the most coveted stages in entertainment and performing arts was “a great blessing”.

“We are definitely excited about the upcoming concert,” said Datuk Awie. “I hope that this will help boost the energy back into Istana Budaya for more shows to happen.

“It is not the first time that the venue has seen a rock performance. I have conducted a few rock concerts at Istana Budaya, and am very confident that the audience will be getting the best from the performers, including myself.

“I don’t think it will be awkward for the entertainment hall to house a rock concert post-pandemic.”

The press conference featured all the legendary rockers who would be performing at the upcoming concert, which is organised by Menara Network Sdn. Bhd., except for Ella, who was reportedly feeling unwell at the time.

“Although she is under the weather today, I assure you she is equally excited as we all are,” added Ritz Metalasia.

Ritz will be taking on the role of the musical director for the concert and will oversee everything from arranging the bands’ productions to assisting individual performers.