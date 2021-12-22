An eye for photography

After making his mark in creative and elegant food photography, Ryan Chew is looking to pursue a new passion

Most of his photographs of food utilise the flat lay technique. – Ryan Chew

What started as something to keep as a memory more than a decade ago turned into a passion project, and eventually, a profession for Ryan Chew. Twelve years ago, the café trend was still new in Malaysia and Ryan loved the atmosphere there – the chill vibes, ambience and of course, the coffee. He took photos of the dishes he has enjoyed eating and posted them onto his social media account, and instantly, they gained traction. “It started about 12 years ago when all I had with me was just an iPhone,” reminisced Chew. “Initially, it was just about posting food on my Instagram (@squarepad). As most of my posts went viral whenever I share about food and coffee shots, I started to explore cafes in town, [to] present the way [the food] is served. “My posts managed to attract a lot of engagements, primarily because the café trend hype has just started, at that time. The number of followers on my page grew over the years,” he said. Now Chew, who works as an optometrist and an eye care practitioner, has more than 66,500 followers on his Instagram Page, where he continues to post pictures as a feelance lifestyle photographer

He takes amazing photographs of dishes, focusing on the aesthetic of the food, the stylish interior design of the cafes, and sometimes, even capturing the behind-the-scenes moments in the cafés. His photographs are elegant and yet simple. They showcase cuisines on a regular cafe table captured with flat-lay technique, inspiring viewers to want to reach for their own camera or handphone to try shooting their own food. His unique perspective and photography style began to get noticed by brands, cafés and restaurants, and they started to invite him to collaborate. Although Chew is a top social media influencer in Malaysia for food photography, he has never restricted himself from pushing his own boundaries to exploring interior design and architecture photography. “The question that I always ask myself is how can I do it differently, and [what is] my personal style. I am always experimenting with [different] ways and types of photography, and this is a big challenge, but it seems doable thus far,” he said. We spoke to Chew about how he discovered his passion for photography.

How do you make your food look so delicious and irresistible in the photos? “Actually, if the food is presented well and lighting is ideal (i.e. daylight), I think anyone would be able to make the food look good, even if it is taken using just with a phone. The final touch to it is how the photos are edited.” What is your creative process? “Creativity is subjective, there is no right or wrong to it because everyone perceives things differently. “I will usually keep to my own style when I take photos and of course, try to be creative by including human elements. [Images that fit the hastags] #handsinframe or #strangersinframe are my favourite direction because essentially, I would like my photos to be entertaining and be able to tell a story by themselves.”

How do you come up with ideas or inspiration for your photoshoots? “I usually don’t plan to shoot when it comes to lifestyle photography, because I don’t get to decide the natural lighting around me and what I’m dealing with at the location (cafés). “The ideas will come, then as I explore around further, the perspective and angle will then come alongside it. “Basically, the photography you see on my Instagram @squarepad is candid and taken as it is when I am there.” What message do want to convey through your photographs? “When comes to taking photos, I like when a photo actually tells a story by itself without having me explain why I took the photo. “The human element in the frame somehow tells a much deeper story, like having a hand holding the bowl when taking photos of the food, or even having random strangers walking into the frame.”

Why do you prefer using flat lay techniques for most photographs? “The top-down view is always the best angle to showcase food to the audience because it’s the most natural way of seeing our food. “For example, when you go to restaurants or cafés when the food is served at the table, we will look down at it. “Having to say that, there are also multiple other approaches to how food shots can be taken. Flat lay is just one of them.” Can you share some tips and techniques with our readers? “If you are taking photos, try to take food shots with natural sunlight around, avoid messy backgrounds, and include #handsinframe or any other interesting subjects like complimentary and interesting props within the frame. When it comes to photo editing, try not to change the colours of food.” Are you a foodie and do you cook? “I am a foodie myself and I love trying different types of food, but I don’t cook because I don’t have the time usually, due to my busy schedule. Eating outside is much more enjoyable and fast because I can still work on my things simultaneously.”