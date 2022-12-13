An immersive taste experience with a twist

Cocktails exclusive to L’Atelier 1664 can be enjoyed by visitors to Rue 1664. – ALL PIX BY CARLSBERG MALAYSIA

AFTER the release of the breath-taking “Art with a Twist” Artist Edition cans by renowned French artist Michal Cailloux, 1664 Blanc is enhancing its #GoodTasteWithATwist experience with a set of contemporary Parisian icons. Wheat beer drinks can now indulge in both 1664 Blanc and 1664 Rose to the beautiful street named 1664 to get a taste of France. At the Connection, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, the No. 1 premium wheat beer in France, 1664 Blanc, offers Rue 1664, a delightful Parisian-inspired Street that brings the hashtag #GoodTasteWithATwist to life. 1664 Blanc has prepared unique workshops for all the guests At L’Atelier 1664. Guests may browse, enlighten themselves on, and enjoy the expression of Fluid Art here. A French bulldog painting, silkscreen tote bag printing, and DIY cocktail mixology using 1664 Blanc and 1664 Rosé will all be available for guests to enjoy.

After completing the session, visitors can take their artwork home with them. Additionally, while attending the event, drinkers can savour a cool pint of France’s famous brew and enjoy live music and entertainment. The managing director of Carlsberg Malaysia, Stefano Clini, stated: “We invite 1664 lovers to indulge in this month-long Rue 1664 showcase to experience the Parisian inspired #GoodTasteWithATwist, enjoying the French spirit of joie de vivre (joy of living). As our social lifestyle returns to new normalcy post-pandemic, we wish to have our premium brand 1664 elevate moments of good taste when friends and loved ones meet over our fine brews.” In order to attend the Rue 1664 display and enjoy a free sip of 1664 Blanc or 1664 Rosé, or to reserve a space for the premium experience, wheat beer enthusiasts are invited to register at rue1664.com.