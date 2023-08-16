An innovatively crafted horror odyssey

STEP into the realm of Hauntu, where Superdough’s immersive horror entertainment takes a daring leap forward with its latest feature, Hauntu: The Curve. In this cutting-edge venture, the world of spine-chilling horror is reimagined through the captivating lens of Malaysia’s oldest performing arts, seamlessly merging tradition and innovation into an unprecedented experience.

Venture into the unknown alongside valiant siblings on an enigmatic quest to locate their vanished mother. Triggered by a cryptic message, participants are thrust into the haunting mysteries of the fictitious Seri Panggung Academy, intricately woven with the threads of ancient performance arts. As the layers of intrigue unfold, a formidable and spine-tingling entity emerges, propelling brave souls on a heart-pounding expedition for the truth.

Hauntu: The Curve isn’t merely a scarefest, it’s an artful homage to Malaysia’s vibrant cultural heritage. By joining forces with esteemed local cultural institutions like Pusaka, the attraction breathes life into the country’s folklore and time-honoured narratives, enveloping guests in a breathtaking journey that melds shivers with sentiment.

Drawing inspiration from the enchanting traditions of Kuda Kepang and Wayang Kulit and the allure of traditional Malay performances and attire – particularly the mesmerising ensembles of Mak Yong – Hauntu: The Curve spins a 60-minute tapestry of immersive adventure and storytelling.