An intense first look at the first trailer for Oppenheimer

THE brand-new Oppenheimer trailer by Christopher Nolan has just been released to the public. Since it was initially announced earlier this year, it has been one of the most eagerly awaited movies of 2023.

The movie will focus on theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer's life and his contributions to the Manhattan Project, a 1942–1946 government initiative to develop and test nuclear weapons.

The majority of the trailer has a dark tone, with Murphy as Oppenheimer issuing quiet warnings about the potentially world-changing effects of their work, interwoven with shots of scientists building the bomb and carrying out trials, and eerie shots of fire engulfing the screen.

The movie's star, Cillian Murphy, is joined by Emily Blunt who plays Oppenheimer's wife Katherine, Matt Damon as the military leader in charge of the Manhattan project, and Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, and Florence Pugh as the supporting cast.

IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography, as well as IMAX analogue black-and-white film, were used to shoot various scenes for the film. Utilising IMAX technology, according to Nolan, “is massively important in transporting the audience into the mind and experience of this person who forever altered our world.”

One of the toughest projects of the director’s career, he said in a recent interview, was of course, recreating the first nuclear weapon without the use of any CGI. “There were big, logistical, challenges, big practical challenges,” he explained.

The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the Pulitzer Prize- winning biography served as the primary source for the film's screenplay. The movie's release date is set for July 2023.

Watch the trailer below: