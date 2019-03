SHORTLY after the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event, Samsung Malaysia Electronics loaned us a Prism White Samsung Galaxy S10+. It has been seven days since then, so here are my first impressions of Samsung's latest flagship smartphone.

Lots of setups

They say first impressions are essential. Setting up the Samsung Galaxy S10+ took time.

However, the process is more streamlined than ever before. I especially like Samsung’s decision to let me pick and choose to installany, if at all, the optional applications. Most of these apps are basic Samsung and Google apps with two exceptions: Spotify (which is optional) and Facebook.

Making it my way

By default, the Samsung Galaxy S10+, like the phones before it, has some of its well-touted features turned off or scaled down. For example, the display resolution and Dolby Atmos. I think I have the S10+ the way I want it, but I always wonder if there is a setting hidden somewhere in its menu that would make it even better.

Lighter than expected

Premium flagship phones tend to be made with metal and glass, but in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S10+, I was surprised to find it to be lighter and thinner than I expected. It lacks the heft, but the built quality and sturdiness of the device remain intact. Nothing rattles or feels loose when I shake it, and the weight balance feels good in hand. According to the specifications, the phone measures only 7.8mm thick and weighs 175g.

Two-handed operation

Waking up and unlocking the S10+ is almost always a two-handed and two-step operation. I pick up the phone with my left hand, and my thumb naturally rests on the volume rocker. But, my index finger is nowhere near the power button. This means I almost always have to use my right hand to wake and unlock the phone. It is an extra step that I am learning to get used to.

A right way to hold

A large and nearly edgeless touch display combined with fat hands equals an awkward time trying to hold the Galaxy S10+ without accidentally tapping or dragging something on the side of the screen. I immediately wished I have a phone cover, not only to solve this problem but also to protect this gorgeous-looking device. Don’t worry, the retail version ofthis phone will include a cover.

The looker

The face of the Galaxy S10+ is almost all display, and that display is glorious. Pictures look amazing, and reading is comfortable although the screen is thin, like a pocketable but long journalist's notebook. The colour on the back, which looks like a polish slab of pearl, is not bad either.

OMG the cameras