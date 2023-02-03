$!An unbelievably grizzly tale

What could be more terrifying than being chased by a cocaine-addicted apex predator?

THE wild thriller Cocaine Bear, from Universal Pictures, is based on a true story from 1985 involving a drug runner’s plane crash, a bag of missing cocaine, and a black bear that ingested the illegal substance and went on a coke-fueled rampage seeking more blow and blood. The film follows a group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers who accidentally meet in the Georgia forest, and who have no other choices but to deal with the 500 pound (227kg) apex predator following its unintentional consumption of cocaine. Directed and co-produced by Elizabeth Banks (who famously directed Charlie’s Angels and Pitch Perfect 2) and written by Jimmy Warden, the film stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, and newcomer Scott Seiss. This is also one of Liotta’s final acting roles, and the first to be released following his death in May 2022 at the age of 67.

While the murderous rampage was not part of the true story that Cocaine Bear is based on, the actual chain of events took place in somewhere around September 1985 when a convicted drug smuggler named Andrew Thornton offloaded a duffel bag of cocaine over northern Georgia with an aircraft (Cessna 404). A black bear then ingested the cocaine and subsequently overdosed, and was discovered three months later dead next to about 40 plastic containers of cocaine. Thornton also died during an attempt to abandon the overloaded plane when his parachute was rendered faulty. Today, the bear is on display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, Kentucky, which in 2015 gave the animal the nickname “Cocaine Bear.” So far, only Thornton (played by Matthew Rhys) has made it into the movie adaptation of Cocaine Bear’s life. Banks’ film includes a more violent act in which a gigantic black bear consumes a large amount of cocaine (orally but also nasally, railing lines off of disembodied limbs) and then embarks on a gory rampage to keep its high. Given the gore in the movie and other elements, there is no doubt that the film is rated 18 and above. In order to ensure an entertaining watching experience, the film takes some liberties with facts. For example, consumption of cocaine by Bank’s titular bear seems to enhance all of its natural abilities and endurance, allowing the bear to jump, run and even climb a tree at a faster pace.