An unmissable attraction

Legoland Malaysia Resort’s Splash Carnival event

PREPARE to be enchanted by a world of thrills and amusement as Legoland Malaysia Resort unveils its highly anticipated Splash Carnival Event from a fresh perspective. From Aug 16 to Sept 17, the Legoland Water Park Splash Carnival Event promises an indelible celebration that guarantees a variety of exhilarating water-based games and interactive experiences tailored for visitors of every age group. A celestial lineup The undisputed highlight of the Splash Carnival Event shines in its star-studded Saturday performances. Each Saturday throughout the festival, visitors will have the privilege of witnessing electrifying live showcases by some of Malaysia’s most distinguished local talents. The roster boasts stars like Naim Daniel, De Fam, Dayang Nurfaizah, K-Clique, Erni Zakri and Heerraa. Participating guests will be treated to a diverse array of engaging activities, ensuring a complete and distinctive festival experience. Splash Carnival activities include the exhilarating Lego Boat Race, where you can gauge your speed and manoeuvring prowess in an exciting competition against friends and family, creating an electrifying nautical showdown.

Additionally, showcase your balance and engage in friendly competitions at the Limbo Rock and Hula Hoop Battle stations, which add a spirit of friendly rivalry to the festivities. For dance enthusiasts and groovy revellers, there are high-energy Aqua Zumba sessions and lively Just Dance Wavepool gatherings to join, allowing you to flaunt your dance moves and have an absolute blast. And don’t miss the Aquatic Symphony, where you can plunge into the Splash Carnival Parade and enjoy dance performances every Friday and Saturday. Immerse yourself in the enchanting musical waves as you’re accompanied by dancers, brass bands and mascots, creating a truly captivating experience. My unforgettable experience As an attendee, I had the distinct pleasure of participating in Splash Carnival on Aug 26 – an adventure that was nothing short of extraordinary. Side note: watching De Fam perform while I revelled in the pool was truly an enchanting moment. My day commenced at 10am as my family and I entered Legoland Water Park with youthful enthusiasm coursing through us.

Although the crowd was substantial, it was entirely reasonable for a Saturday affair. We took our time, enjoying each slide and eagerly awaiting the clock to strike 5pm. Following a delightful lunch, we had the opportunity to witness various performances on the grand stage, where the entire audience was abuzz with cheers and dancing. The event featured lucky draws, and the fortunate recipients undoubtedly left with hearts full of joy and satisfaction. Prizes ranged from Lego sets to bicycles, ensuring everyone left with smiles. Throughout the show, the emcee kept the atmosphere vibrant by tossing multiple balls and engaging water shooters, involving everyone and setting the stage for De Fam’s grand performance. At 5pm, the event got turned up another notch as the DJ set kicked off with an electrifying energy that set the perfect tone. The music resonated across the water, infusing the atmosphere with an infectious groove. People couldn’t resist the rhythm, and soon enough, the water was alive with dancing and excitement, creating an unforgettable prelude to the main performance of the evening.