Ana de Armas: Social media ruins ‘mystery’ of movie stars

LAST year, Jennifer Aniston proclaimed that the movie star is dead, a statement in which Ana de Armas somewhat agrees with.

The Knives Out star was asked about the state of movie stardom by Vanity Fair as part of its 2023 Hollywood issue, to which she said that the concept of a movie star has been diluted as a result of social media.

“I feel like the new generations don’t have that concept, because of social media,” de Armas said. “There is so much information out there and oversharing. The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone. For the most part, we’ve done that to ourselves – nobody’s keeping anything from anyone anymore.”

The Oscar nominee also stated that she has deleted all of her social media accounts with the exception of Instagram, which she rarely uses because “things are always wrong on social media.”

“If it was up to me, I would delete Instagram right now, but I can’t. I understand that I’m not just an actress. I have other brands that I’m working with and I have other commitments. It’s been good for Blonde and for films that I want to talk about.”

“It’s tricky because you feel the pressure to share some personal insight, or something about your private life, to keep people interested in you,” de Armas added. “You have to find a balance somehow, which I find very difficult.”

This statement is especially poignant for De Armas, who was nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and Academy Awards for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in the film Blonde.